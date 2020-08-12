Lay Under The Stars Watching The Perseids Meteor Shower Set To Peak Tonight

If you’re looking to have a night full of celestial phenomena and awe-inducing meteors you should definitely consider going stargazing to see the Perseids meteor shower.

This event will be reaching its peak in the very early hours of Thursday. It’s being reported that optimal views can be achieved in very dark places on the north-eastern coast of Malta, as far from the cities’ light pollution as possible.

Renowned areas which fit this description include the Għajn Tuffieħa Tower and the Fomm ir-Riħ hiking trail.

It might take around 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and see the meteors clearly but the scenic views matched with the majesty of the falling meteoroids will definitely set a peaceful mood.

The Perseids Meteor Shower has an average rate of up to 80 meteors an hour, sometimes reaching up to 200 meteors in particular outburst years; it is one of the most active meteor showers of all.

It is worth noting that the meteors will appear to radiate out of the constellation Perseus which is considered to be their namesake so be on the lookout for those patterns in the sky!

It’s also an event that you can enjoy despite the health restrictions since it’s a rather isolated activity. Make sure to socialise in a COVID-friendly way.

