WATCH: Ara Vera Aloscia! Italian Words Sounding Like Maltese Vulgarities Will Never Not Be Funny
If you’ve clicked on this expecting anything more than what that title is promising, get ready to be disappointed. But I doubt you’re going to be disappointed at the prospect of hearing an Italian quizmaster say what sounds like a Maltese vulgarity for 21 consecutive times. Yes, I counted.
A video which has been making the rounds on Facebook and messaging threads around the island highlights everything that’s been funny about Maltese society for decades; rude words said in public. Because we’re all 12 years old deep down.
On a recent episode of the popular and long-running Italian TV quiz show L’Eredità, host Flavio Insinna had one very simple question for his contestants: what is an Aloscia?
Quite frankly, we don’t really care whether it’s a type of drink or a trampoline (spoiler alert: it’s neither), but we’re just living for every single instance of the Italian host repeating what sounds very much like a vulgar phrase in Maltese (you know the one).
And you might call me immature, but I won’t hear you, cause I’ll be too busy looping this video over and over again on max volume.