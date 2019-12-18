Malta Or Mordor? Ancient Poem From 1791 Legit Looks Like Something Out Of Lord Of The Rings

Centuries of progress (and colonisation) have drastically changed the way the Maltese Islands look and feel, but if there’s one thing that’s barely recognisable, it’s how they talk.

Sure, you might already know this if you’ve ever heard your bużnanna use Maltese words you never knew existed, but get ready to take this to its most glorious, quasi-fantasy-series extreme.

In a post shared to logophile Facebook page Kelmet il-Malti, a poem on Malta from 1791 shows a barely recognisable language.

In fact, from the get-go, it pretty much looks like some derivation of The Lord of the Rings’ Elvish language.