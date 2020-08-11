Joseph Calleja Concert Tickets To Be Refunded In Wake Of Cancellation Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Joseph Calleja’s 2020 concert has been cancelled and all tickets are set to be refunded following restrictions on mass events put in place to control the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The organisers of the event have also announced that they are “working on creating an alternative version of this performance, together with very special guest Zucchero.”
Due to the current situation, the Joseph Calleja 2020 concert will not be taking place in its usual format.
The concert was set to take place at Il-Fossos in Floriana on the 4th of September as a commemoration to the end of COVID-19. However, an unexpected increase in cases caused a second closing down of the entertainment industry in 2020.
