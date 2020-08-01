Jax The Maltese Dog Can Play With His Chihuahua Brother After Successful Acupuncture Treatment

Jax, a 1-year-old Amstaff, has suffered from megaesophagus and neurological ataxia since the age of 3 months. These are conditions which affect Jax’s oesophagus and muscle control. Now, after receiving acupuncture treatment which, thankfully, has been very successful, Jax has regained some control over his movement.

This means that he can run around and play with his 3-month-old Chihuahua brother, Floyd, and the photos of the two are absolutely adorable.

Promising “integrative veterinary medicine services”, Equilibrium Malta is an animal clinic which provides a number of services, including acupuncture and herbal medicine for certain diseases. In a separate instance, these treatments had also proven successful on a ginger cat named Mitts. Mitts suffers from chronic kidney disease and received acupuncture and moxibustion in addition to Chinese herbal medicine as a treatment. Moxibustion is a traditional Chinese medicine therapy which consists of burning dried mugwort (Artemisia) on particular points on the body.