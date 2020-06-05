WATCH: Ministerial Instructions To Forgive Fines And Dirty Mind Games: Maltese Traffic Officers Bare All

From allegations of money laundering and fraud to taxpayer rackets and political interference, two Maltese officers show a side to the force that you've never seen before ????????

A cover-up for their superior’s lack of work, pressure to forgive fines and non-stop mind games – Maltese traffic officers have revealed different levels of deceit within the law enforcement system for the first time in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta.

After over half of Malta’s traffic corps were arrested in February on suspicions of fraud, overtime excess and even money laundering, the officers’ lives have been put on standstill.

Three months later, and they have yet to be charged – and now they are speaking out about everything they’ve seen in the force as they say they are thrown under the bus.

“They said we forgive tickets, of course, we do… they force us to because they want the system to remain the old one, with pen and paper, they don’t want to use the PDA as we had in the past,” one officer told Lovin Malta.

“We used to forgive tickets upon requests of ministers, ministries, from both political parties… we forgave a lot of tickets, even belonging to officers. They forced us to. There’s a reason they don’t want to arrange the system and leave us with a biro and paper,” he continued.

“The service works with a hierarchy, everyone has a superior and if my superior says ‘this guy is my friend, ignore this ticket’… I have to work with him every day, should I tell him that I won’t?” said another officer.

“And some of the officers who investigated us would often ask us to forgive tickets themselves. We have records in the mobiles they took from us. They have no shame.”