Incredible! Dar Bjorn Raises Close To €1.5 Million For Bigger And Better Home For ALS Patients

The marathon fundraiser ran for a total of 12 hours with people calling in from all over Malta and Gozo eager to donate to the cause to build Dar Bjorn 2.

A Dar Bjorn fundraiser has raised an impressive total of €1,436,955 to build a bigger and better home for ALS and neurodegenerative disease patients in Malta.

The project will cost a total of €5 million to be completed and has been in the pipeline for quite some time.

However, it was close to not happening at all after its founder, Bjorn Formosa, announced that it had come to an end after the Malta Community Chest Fund organised its own fundraiser a week before this marathon.

Nonetheless, the Maltese people pulled through and Dar Bjorn is one step closer to being completed after the fundraiser raised close to €1.5 million yesterday.

With just €2 million to go, Dar Bjorn 2 is becoming more of a reality day-by-day.

The residence provides 24/7 palliative care to the residents while giving them all the support they need when dealing with such difficult illnesses. Incredibly, it is free of charge as well.

Up to 70 people are currently on the waiting list to be given specialised free treatment in Malta, and everyone who can contribute or donate is being urged to help out.

Though the marathon has ended, the line for donations remains open.

If you wish to donate to ALS Malta, you can do so below:

SMS Donations

5061 8936 – €6.99

5061 9271 – €11.65

Donation Lines

5100 2017 – €20

5190 2075 – €50

BOV Mobile Pay 79096249

Tag someone who needs to know this