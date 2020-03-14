IN PHOTOS: Valletta Turned Into A Ghost Town As COVID-19 Drives People From The Street

These shots captured by Maltese photographer Emma Tranter show a side of Valletta most of us have never seen before and it’s both beautiful and eerie at the same time…

Valletta, one of the island’s most popular destinations, day and night, an exciting hub for business and fun alike, was anything but that last night.

Not to mention the fact that these photos couldn’t have been taken on a more suitable and superstitious day, Friday the 13th.

“The main squares usually bustling with people seemed eerily silent but beautiful and sad simultaneously. Stay safe Malta, we can get through this together!” Emma said on Instagram.

Parliament, Castille, the bus stations and even Republic Street remained quiet, so much so that you could probably hear a pin drop. The photos remind us of a scene out of a post-apocalyptic movie and we’re absolutely mesmerised by them.

COVID-19 may have kept the rest of the country indoors but the virus didn’t stop this photographer from braving the streets to capture some breathtaking views of Malta’s new ghost town.

Tag someone who loves photography