د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

IN PHOTOS: Tigné Point Is But A Shadow Of Its Former Self Now That COVID-19 Is Our New Reality

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

It’s a strange reality we’ve found ourselves in. Public places that once were a bustling hub of human activity are anything but that and malls which once were filled with the sounds of shopping are just cold echo chambers of their former selves.

In the latest installment of his COVID-19 photo series, photographer Adam Polidano reminds us just how desolate our shopping meccas have become…

With a black and white, grainy composition, the shots create the illusion that the photos belong to a time long ago and not just a few weeks back before all non-essential services and shops were closed.

The only life that cohabits these walls are the naked mannequins that peer through shop windows… waiting for the day that they become of use again.

The coronavirus has put life to an immediate and abrupt stop and this is the closest we’ll ever get to a post-apocalyptic movie… that is until the actual apocalypse comes.

Adam’s work is also a reminder about the important things in life and how our modern-day past times are merely excess and non-essential to our existence.

But we still long for the day when we can venture outside and to shopping malls with friends and family.

Tag someone who likes to get dark

READ NEXT: What The Frawli?! Gigantic Strawberries Appear Outside Mġarr Church To Commemorate Cancelled Festa

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK