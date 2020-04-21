IN PHOTOS: Tigné Point Is But A Shadow Of Its Former Self Now That COVID-19 Is Our New Reality

It’s a strange reality we’ve found ourselves in. Public places that once were a bustling hub of human activity are anything but that and malls which once were filled with the sounds of shopping are just cold echo chambers of their former selves.

With a black and white, grainy composition, the shots create the illusion that the photos belong to a time long ago and not just a few weeks back before all non-essential services and shops were closed.

The only life that cohabits these walls are the naked mannequins that peer through shop windows… waiting for the day that they become of use again.

The coronavirus has put life to an immediate and abrupt stop and this is the closest we’ll ever get to a post-apocalyptic movie… that is until the actual apocalypse comes.

Adam’s work is also a reminder about the important things in life and how our modern-day past times are merely excess and non-essential to our existence.

But we still long for the day when we can venture outside and to shopping malls with friends and family.

