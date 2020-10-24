IN PHOTOS: Manoel Theatre Reopens Its Doors With Its First Socially-Distanced Performance
After months of COVID-19 induced closure, Valletta’s Manoel Theatre has finally reopened its doors for its first physical and socially-distanced performance since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Manoel Theatre kicked off its brand new season with a recital from locally-renowned soprano Nicola Said.
Throughout her performance, Said was accompanied by musicians Nadine Galea, Christine Zerafa, Stefan Calleja, Godfrey Mifsud, and Desiree Quintano.
COVID-19 restrictions had a significant impact on the performance’s logistics – with audience sizes being limited to a fraction of what they could have been before the pandemic.
Despite this, the Manoel Theatre will keep staging a number of online performances throughout the coming months.
Amongst these, a Neapolitan song recital and a kid-friendly opera titled ‘Bert the Shoe-Man’ shall be streamed on the theatre’s website and Facebook page later this month. Check out the theatre’s full online programme right here.
A number of physical shows will be getting staged at the Manoel Theatre throughout the coming months.
On 30th October, Moveo Dance Company will be presenting a triple bill of dance and live music titled ‘ROOTS’ at the theatre.
November will see the performance of another two shows – TEN and WTC.
Learn more about these performances and book your tickets on Manoel Theatre’s website.