IN PHOTOS: Manoel Theatre Reopens Its Doors With Its First Socially-Distanced Performance

After months of COVID-19 induced closure, Valletta’s Manoel Theatre has finally reopened its doors for its first physical and socially-distanced performance since the beginning of the pandemic. The Manoel Theatre kicked off its brand new season with a recital from locally-renowned soprano Nicola Said.

Throughout her performance, Said was accompanied by musicians Nadine Galea, Christine Zerafa, Stefan Calleja, Godfrey Mifsud, and Desiree Quintano.

COVID-19 restrictions had a significant impact on the performance’s logistics – with audience sizes being limited to a fraction of what they could have been before the pandemic.

Despite this, the Manoel Theatre will keep staging a number of online performances throughout the coming months. Amongst these, a Neapolitan song recital and a kid-friendly opera titled ‘Bert the Shoe-Man’ shall be streamed on the theatre’s website and Facebook page later this month. Check out the theatre’s full online programme right here.