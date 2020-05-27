In Less Than 24 Hours, Malta Will Have Its 2020 Social Media Award Winners!
The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are finally here!
In less than 24 hours, Malta will have its new social media kings and queens and it all goes down tomorrow evening right here on our Facebook page!
We’ve been working nonstop to bring you the ultimate online awards show and it’s going to be totally out-of-this-world.
Months and months of hard work will come together to create one spectacular premiere where we’ll reveal all the winners across 19 categories…
Yes, 19 – because we’ve been keeping an extra award hush hush and have chosen the winner ourselves… and you’ll never guess who it is.
You’ll just have to tune in tomorrow to find out.
And tune in you must, because we’ve got plenty of surprises in store for you.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our everyday lives but in the absence of it all, social media has come forth and with it some standout individuals who deserve to be recognised for their creativity.
But we’re not just talking about social media alone. We want to celebrate the best Malta has to offer across the whole board.
Just to remind you what’s on offer tomorrow, here’s a full rundown of every finalist across each category brought to you by our main sponsors for the event, Dragonara Online.
Best Artist / Illustrator, brought to you by Manouche
Ryan Mizzi, Stephanie Borg, Te’ fit-Tazza, Seb Tanti Burlo’, Zack Ritchie and Ryan D Art.
Best Chef / Baker, brought to you by Time to Eat
Ramona Zammit (Healthy Leaf), Eunice Muscat, Jon Camilleri (Ch-EAT), Sophie Mifsud (Scrumptious Soph), Stacey Briscoe White (Naked Bakes) and Zaara Lina.
Best Environmental Impact, brought to you by Malta Public Transport
Żibel, Re Root, Yanika Borg, Extinction Rebellion, Cami Appelgren and #waveofchange.
Most Inspiring Person, brought to you by RE/MAX
Lorinda Mamo (A Bird With A French Fry), Tamara Webb, Thomas Borg, Maja Theuma, Emma Hogg (A Life I Choose) and Charmaine Gauci.
Best Eatery, brought to you by Table In
Dr Juice, Marelli Cafe, Bandit, Briju, Eeetwell and Manouche.
Best Pet, brought to you by Prince / Princess
Goffy & Fido, Stilla The Chow, Shiro Suki, Bailey D Dawg, Yuki The Shiba Inu and Mini Molly.
Best Photographer / Videographer, brought to you by Te Fit-Tazza
Stef Galea, Kris Micallef, Andrew Randon, Steven Levi Vella, Mike Bonello Ghio and Silver Portugov.
Best Sportsperson, brought to you by Blexr
Amy Micallef, Sarah Chouhal, Rowen Muscat, Leanne Bartolo, Yazmin Zammit Stevens and Antonio Flores.
Best Social Media Cause / Online Community, brought to you by BPC
Moviment Graffitti, SOAR, She., Willingness, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary.
Best App / Innovation brought to you by Yellow
FreeHour, GoTo Malta, Daily Gratitude Journal, GO TV App, Bolt Food and Coor Ride Pooling.
Best Fashion Designer / Stylist, brought to you by Miss Selfridge
Charles & Ron, Rosemarie Abela, Jaydem Curmi, Saz Mifsud, Luke Azzopardi and Marco Parascandalo.
Best Mummy / Daddy Influencer, brought to you by Mothercare
Kevin Naudi, Ben Camille, Nakita Attard Vassallo (The Mama Manual), Melissa Gatt (Island Mumma), Olivia Saliba Cauchi (Mummy In A Hurry) and David Muscat Fenech Adami (The Maltese Daddy).
Best TV / Radio Host, brought to you by Adore More
Quinton Xerri, Oz & Jay, Nate, Frank & Rossi, Daniel & Ylenia, Abel, JD & Martina and Mark Laurence Zammit.
Best Instagrammer, brought to you by Island Talent Agency
Emily Jones (miss__jones), Danita Camilleri (One Chick And A Yorkie), Tamara Webb (tamarawebb_), Sarah Zerafa (sosazerafa), Monique Farrugia (moniquefarrugia) and Valentina Rossi (vallyrossix).
Best YouTuber, brought to you by MPS
Stella Cini, Grandayy, Chucky Bartolo, Henry Galea (HERI), Shiro Suki and Emma Hogg (A Life I Choose).
Best Tik Toker, brought to you by VSQUARED
Miguel Samuel (migsamuel), Sexy Lola (nathansexylola), James Ryder (jamesrydercomedy), Chaz Psaila (chazpsaila), Gaia Cauchi (gaiacauchi11) and Kristel Giusti (kristelgiusti).
Best Musical Act, brought to you by Brown’s
Destiny, Djun, Gaia Cauchi, Luke Chappell, Mikaela and The Travellers.
Best Influencer, brought to you by Business Labs
Sarah Zerafa (sosazerafa), Tamara Webb (tamarawebb_), Danita Camilleri (One Chick And A Yorkie), Francisco ACM (itsfrenkss), Valentina Rossi (vallyrossix) and Adrian Zammit.
Every one of our finalists is deserving of an award but only 19 will walk away carrying an SMA… maybe one day, that can be you!
Tune in tomorrow for the grand finale – this is one online event you don’t want to miss out on.