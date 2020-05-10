‘I Know I’m Not The Only One’: Maltese Rapper Who Lost Both Parents Opens Up About The Soreness Of Mother’s Day

Maltese rapper Eddie Fresco took to Instagram to reach out to everyone who might not be lucky enough to celebrate Mother’s Day today because, like him, they don’t have one.

For some, Mother’s Day is a day of celebration. For others it’s a reminder that they’ve lost theirs somewhere along the way.

“I know I’m not the only one that finds it hard to cope with all the posts online and spam mail asking you to buy that mother’s day gift,” he said on an Instagram post.

“I want you to know that I’m here for y’all. If you have been through the same do feel free to message me, I’ll try my best to give you the support you need.”

The young rapper lost his parents when he was 13 years old, within just six weeks of each other.

But instead of letting his grief take over, Fresco channeled his life experiences into his music, creating the no-bullshit, hard-hitting rapper we see today.