Homeless Czech Sand Artist Begins New Life In Malta After Finding Job And Accommodation

Petr Havel, the Czech sand artist who lived in a tent on Għadira Bay, has settled down for a permanent life in Malta after finding a new job and somewhere to stay. The sandcastle aficionado caught the public’s attention last month after setting camp in Għadira Bay where he began work on an incredible sandcastle village.

As more people discovered the man and his incredible work, many rallied to help him by providing him with food, water, donations and amenities to carry out his unusual, nomadic lifestyle. But the public’s generosity didn’t stop there and, after falling in love with the island, he’s finally found a new job and somewhere to stay.

“I’ve never seen a man so grateful,” said Smudge Thomson who helped find him a job. “He gave me a big hug and a kiss on the cheek and his eyes were just full of surprise and happiness. I’m so happy for him,” she said.

Petr has begun working as an assistant at a shop and finished his first day on the job yesterday. “He got on well on his first day and was working on a delivery – he was good and busy,” she said. In addition to helping him find work, Smudge also offered him a place to stay, her own apartment, where they shared a toast last night to his new life.