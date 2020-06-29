WATCH: Popular YouTube Channel Dissects Malta’s Rich Prehistoric History In Fun Animated Episode
A popular YouTube educational channel has dedicated an entire episode to Malta’s prehistoric history and the mysterious collapse of its advanced civilization.
If you ever needed a rundown of Malta’s 20 major temple complexes that predate even the Egyptian pyramids, then this animated show has you covered.
The Infographics Show runs through Malta’s incredibly advanced prehistoric society which managed to build 20 major temple complexes, some of which are still visible today.
From the Xagħra Stone Circle in Gozo to the Tarxien Temples in Malta, the episode gives a whole new appreciation for the island’s history and the civilization which managed to create such incredible structures way ahead of their time.
It also explores how this society just vanished, without any influence from an epidemic or invasion.
What really brings the show to life is the super cool animation and narration that is accessible for anyone especially those who have zero knowledge of where or what Malta is.
With a subscriber base of over eight million people, The Infographics Show is bound to put Malta on the map for some people and it gives us some fun insights into our history that we might’ve not even known about!