Religious Carvings Discovered In Hidden World War II Shelter In Pietà

A rock-cut passage with religious cravings was unearthed during road construction works yesterday.

The passage, which is believed to be part of a World War II air-raid shelter, was discovered while Infrastructure Malta was doing roadworks in Pietà and bears carvings of Mother Mary amongst other figures.

Infrastructure Malta has also teamed up with the Superintendent of Cultural heritage to identity how to best study this site and find preserve it for future generations.

