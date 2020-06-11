Religious Carvings Discovered In Hidden World War II Shelter In Pietà
A rock-cut passage with religious cravings was unearthed during road construction works yesterday.
The passage, which is believed to be part of a World War II air-raid shelter, was discovered while Infrastructure Malta was doing roadworks in Pietà and bears carvings of Mother Mary amongst other figures.
???? Whilst rebuilding a street in #Pieta, we unearthed this rock-cut passage with religious carvings, possibly part of a WWII air raid shelter. ➡️ Working with Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to study this find & identify best methods to preserve it for future generations. pic.twitter.com/OxyCe0foiM
— Infrastructure Malta (@InfraMalta) June 10, 2020
Infrastructure Malta has also teamed up with the Superintendent of Cultural heritage to identity how to best study this site and find preserve it for future generations.