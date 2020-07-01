New Virtual Underwater Museum Will Let You Visit Malta’s Historic Archaeological Diving Sites

A new virtual underwater museum is offering people the opportunity to explore some of Malta’s most sought after archaeological sites…. all from the comfort of wherever you may be.

Underwater Malta opens a whole new world of discovery in the form of a virtual reality experience where one can visit the wrecks and sites around the Maltese islands from the comfort of their computer screen.

The virtual museum eliminates the physical barrier created by the sea itself and gives tourists and Maltese alike the chance to see for themselves the marvelous archaeological sites that were up to this point only accessible by divers.

The €100,000 project funded by the Malta Tourism Authority was made possible thanks to the use of advanced, powerful cameras and special underwater lights which captured the archaeological sites and mapping onto 3D models using a process called photogrammetry to recreate the sites on screen.

In doing so, Underwater Malta isn’t only providing visitors with a unique virtual experience, but it’s also archiving history in an attempt to preserve and protect the islands’ heritage.

All geekiness aside, the virtual museum is a fun and innovative way for people to engage with local archaeological sites and lends itself to the modern-day consumer. It’s also optimised for mobile devices and tablets and is super accessible for anyone to use.

From the oldest Phoenician shipwreck in the Mediterranean to World War II aircraft, Underwater Malta allows users to experience 10 historic sites…