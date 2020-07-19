Napoleon’s Letter Detailing Malta Invasion Plan Purchased By Heritage Malta

Napoleon Bonaparte’s letter ordering General Desaix to gather the troops and set sail towards Malta to prepare for invasion has been acquired by Heritage Malta.

“This letter has great significance for Maltese history,” explained Liam Gauci, the Maritime Museum’s principal curator. “In it, one can also observe Bonaparte’s strategic military mind at his peak, just prior to his Egyptian campaign.”

In the letter, Napoleon tells General Desaix to “assemble the armies, impound ships, arm them, and meet off Syracuse” to get closer to Malta.