IN PHOTOS: Malta Acquires One Of Napoleon’s Letters Ordering The Invasion Of The Maltese Islands

Heritage Malta, the national agency for Malta’s cultural heritage, has recently acquired a letter written by Napoleon Bonaparte himself ordering one of his generals to invade Malta and Gozo.

Bonaparte was a prominent figure in Maltese history seeing as the French occupation of the islands only lasted two years and Napoleon’s stay just six days, yet the invasion radically reformed Malta’s government, society and culture.

“I fully support such acquisitions for our National Collection, for they stimulate research and debate. With this letter, Napoleon changed our entire course of history,” stated Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, José Herrera.

An auction by the renowned auction house Sotheby’s was what saw Heritage Malta acquire Bonaparte’s decisive letter for the sum of €60,000.