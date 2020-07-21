Historic Italian Navy Ship Will Salute Malta As It Sails Around The Island This Afternoon

A famous Italian navy ship will be sailing around the coast of Malta later today before reaching the waters outside Valletta where it will take part in a traditional naval ceremony.

Amerigo Vespucci will approach Gozo from the North-West carrying 106 training cadets currently in the naval academy.

The historic-looking tall ship will then continue sailing around Malta throughout the night before heading up towards Sicily.

It will also salute Malta as it comes past Valletta with an ensign lowering ceremony where the ship’s masts will be illuminated with the “tricolore”, the three colours of the Italian flag.

The Amerigo Vespucci was built at the Royal Shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia in 1930 and laid down in 1931. That same year it was delivered to the Italian King’s Navy and has been sailing the seas ever since as the core training activity for the cadets of the Livorno Naval Academy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ship will not be open for public visits during mooring periods.

