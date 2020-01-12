Beyond The Grave: Free Cemetery Tours Are Bringing Malta’s History Back To Life
Malta’s history is well-documented in literature and media but some of its most fascinating stories can be found in one of the most morbid places on earth: six feet under.
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is running tours of their cemetery sites and the amount of stories they have to tell of days gone by is fascinating.
Not only are these cemeteries well-preserved landmarks riddled with cutting edge architecture, but they also tell stories of decorated war heroes, trailblazing female doctors and heroic Antarctic explorers.
A simple walk around the graves at the Imtarfa or Pieta’ Military Cemetery will put into perspective the crucial role Malta played in history, from World War I and beyond.
To help you make sense of all of this, the CWGC is offering free tours of their sites every Friday and Monday between 9am and 1pm, and also on weekends upon request.
Whether you’re an expert on Maltese history or just a tourist passing by, these tours offer unique and eye-opening insights into the island’s past gathered from the journey of those who have been laid to rest.
Through the collation of photographs and details of the lives of the casualties, CWGC is doing its very best to commemorate those buried around Malta in a hopeful attempt to help future generations discover and cherish the stories of those who gave their today for our tomorrow.