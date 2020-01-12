Beyond The Grave: Free Cemetery Tours Are Bringing Malta’s History Back To Life

Malta’s history is well-documented in literature and media but some of its most fascinating stories can be found in one of the most morbid places on earth: six feet under.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is running tours of their cemetery sites and the amount of stories they have to tell of days gone by is fascinating.

Not only are these cemeteries well-preserved landmarks riddled with cutting edge architecture, but they also tell stories of decorated war heroes, trailblazing female doctors and heroic Antarctic explorers.

A simple walk around the graves at the Imtarfa or Pieta’ Military Cemetery will put into perspective the crucial role Malta played in history, from World War I and beyond.