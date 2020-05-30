Hey, Dad! Lovin Malta Is Looking For Some Inspiring And Motivating Figures For A Special Father’s Day Video
Father’s Day is almost here and Lovin Malta wants to celebrate and commemorate it in the best way possible.
They’re our childhood heroes, our very best friends and our mentors throughout life, which is why we want to say a big thank you to all of our dads out there…
… with a very special video for Father’s Day!
Do you have a remarkable dad who has done some incredible things in their life? Or perhaps you know someone who is a dad that deserves some love and recognition?
Whether it be a single father providing for his children or a weekend warrior who absolutely shreds on the guitar, Lovin Malta is looking for those standout dads out there!
All you have to do is nominate them and let us know why you think they’re amazing.
Just send an email with a small brief to jon@lovinmalta.com and we’ll be in touch if you’re the right fit!
It’s going to be the best Father’s Day gift ever…