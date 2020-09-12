Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Nine Iconic Girls That Make ClubHouse Europe
From music and dreams to star signs and guilty pleasures, we asked all nine ClubHouse girls some questions to get to know them a bit better.
Since the ClubHouse moved into the spanking new content house, we’ve seen the team partake in loads of fun activities, like water fights, house tours and waves of delicious food – but now it’s time to find out who these girls really are.
1. Sarah Grech
- Birthday: 19th August 2002
- Star sign: Leo
- Biggest passion: Travelling
- Favourite celebrity: Selena Gomez
- Favourite album: Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone
- Five words to describe you: Courageous, goofy, honest, organized and energetic
- Advice you would give your past self: Do whatever you want to do and don’t think about people’s opinions about you
- Guilty pleasure: Definitely junk food
- Brand you can’t live without: CeraVe, I use their skincare products daily
- Biggest dream: To travel around the world
2. Ilona Borg
- Birthday: 5th February 2003
- Star sign: Aquarius
- Biggest passion: If I want something I have to work hard and earn it
- Favourite celebrity: Jennifer Aniston
- Favourite album: After Hours by The Weekend
- Five words to describe you: Outgoing, caring, mature, energetic and ambitious
- Advice you would give your past self: Boost your confidence and don’t let what others think of you get in the way
- Guilty pleasure: The more work I have to do, the more I sleep; then I just panic because I have to do everything at the last minute
- Brand you can’t live without: Nike – I love wearing streetwear
- Biggest dream: To achieve my goals in my studies and start my own business
3. Hailey Mangion
It feels good to be home ???? @clubhouseurope @jadedcoffee????
- Birthday: 27th October 2002
- Star sign: Scorpio
- Biggest passion: To travel and document my life so that I leave a print behind
- Favourite celebrity: Jay Alvarrez
- Favourite album: These Things Happen by G-Eazy
- Five words to describe you: Motivated, passionate, happy, positive, driven
- Advice you would give your past self: Don’t be so hard on yourself – it’s okay to fail and be told ‘no’, it’s the only way you can grow up stronger
- Guilty pleasure: Netflix, coffee and dark chocolate
- Brand you can’t live without: Pretty Little Thing
- Biggest dream: To dream big because that’s the only way I’m going to achieve my goals in life and actual
The girls have plans to welcome several international guests into their beloved house and already have a few gracing the sunny island.
These fab celebs include Yousra Chaouki, an Italian Instagram influencer and Giulia Sara Salemi, an Italian actress, dancer and singer who is set to publish her first book soon.
4. Sarah Alfalah
- Birthday: 19th November 1999
- Star sign: Scorpio
- Biggest passion: Making sure I’m being challenged
- Favourite celebrity: Billie Eilish
- Favourite Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
- Five words to describe you: Creative, motivated, independent, ambitious and passionate
- Advice you would give your past self: Whatever you’re going through keep pushing, it will be worth it soon!
- Guilty pleasure: Putting McDonald’s sweet and sour sauce on everything
- Brand you can’t live without: Adidas
- Biggest dream: To be successful with what I want to achieve in life – that is family and happiness
5. Jade Sammut
- Birthday: 15th February 2001
- Star sign: Capricorn
- Biggest passion: Dancing and creating content
- Favourite celebrity: Emma Chamberlain
- Favourite album: Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone
- Five words to describe you: Outgoing, caring, ambitious, hardworking and creative
- Advice you would give your past self: Believe in yourself and don’t hold back because of other people
- Guilty pleasure: Shopping
- Brand you can’t live without: Nike
- Biggest dream: To travel a lot more and pursue my dream of acting
6. Telaizia Degabriele
- Birthday: 23rd October 2003
- Star sign: Scorpio
- Biggest passion: Dancing
- Favourite celebrity: Tyga
- Favourite album: Rise Of The Last King by Tyga
- Five words to describe you: outgoing, uplifting, cheerful, observer and helpful
- Advice you would give your past self: Never let anyone bring you down and never give up
- Guilty Pleasure: TV series, my current obsession being ‘The Vampire Diaries’
- Brand you can’t live without: Wycon as I’m into makeup
- Biggest dream: To live abroad while modelling
The official ClubHouse Europe TikTok has been rolling out amazing content ever since the girls have moved in. Watch this amazing montage introducing the girls while also giving a wicked house tour.
@clubhouse_europeWE JUST MOVED IN!! Go check out our insta ????♬ greece – stevesgirls
7. Martha Micallef Attard
- Birthday: 14th February 2001
- Star sign: Aquarius
- Biggest passion: The performing arts
- Favourite celebrity: Rihanna
- Favourite album: Don’t Smile At Me by Billie Eilish
- Five words to describe you: Ambitious, funny, outgoing, humble, trustworthy
- Advice you would give your past self: Don’t let other people’s opinions interfere with what you’re passionate about
- Guilty pleasure: Wearing boys’ clothes
- Brand you can’t live without: Pretty Little Thing
- Biggest dream: To perform in front of a big audience and become famous
8. Jeanine Vella
- Birthday: 2nd June 2002
- Star sign: Gemini
- Biggest passion: Baking, fashion and make-up
- Favourite celebrity: The Weeknd
- Favourite album: After Hours by The Weeknd
- Five words to describe you: Caring, funny, outgoing, spontaneous and driven
- Advice you would give your past self: Always know your worth and be the best version of yourself
- Guilty pleasure: Binge watching Netflix and procrastinating
- Brand you can’t live without: Apple
- Biggest dream: To have my own business
9. Gaia Cauchi
I look kinda annoyed but I’m actually really happy ???? @jadedcoffee @clubhouseurope
- Birthday: 19th November 2002
- Star sign: Scorpio
- Biggest passion: Singing
- Favourite celebrity: Madison Beer
- Favourite album: After Hours by The Weeknd
- Five words to describe you: Outgoing, friendly, humble, caring, creative
- Advice you would give your past self: Just keep working and doing what you’re doing cause you’re on the right track
- Guilty pleasure: I don’t really have any
- Brand you can’t live without: Nike
- Biggest dream: To have sold millions of albums of my songs
This iconic group has also made its YouTube debut with a short but artsy video announcing the ClubHouse!
Stay on the lookout for more content, international guests and maybe even vlogs!