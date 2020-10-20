We Only Had About 50 People Managing All Of Malta’s Contact Tracing During This Week’s Massive Virus Spike

Waves, spikes and arguments on mask laws aside, Malta registered 934 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. And amidst all that, the country never really had more than 50 people to manage and contact all the family members, friends and random passers-by those newly infected people could’ve accidentally infected.

Last week, with 940 active cases and new daily cases hovering just under 100, Malta only had 32 people in the case management team of the contact tracing staff. That’s right; 32 people to track down all the potential people the dozens of newly infected COVID-19 patients could’ve come into contact with.

As soon as new cases started hitting triple digits on a daily basis, however, a conscious effort was made to bolster up Malta’s contact tracing capabilities.

Taking the time to thank these hard-working, dedicated professionals, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed this evening in parliament that the team now already holds some 58 people… but even that number is set to increase even further very soon.

Fearne mentions Malta’s contact tracing team around the 4-minute mark in the video below.