WATCH: Maltese Smoking Cessation Expert Warns Of Dangers Of Vaping And What It Takes To Quit The Habit

Despite popular belief that vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, medical experts are still warning against the alternative, claiming that it is still deceptively hazardous.

“It is less hazardous than smoking, but vaping shouldn’t be touted as an alternative,” said Dr Claire Shoemake on today’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Vaping, or electronic cigarettes, is a smoking device that simulates tobacco smoking and is often powered by a cartridge or tank.

“In cigarettes, there are many other chemicals that aren’t present in vaping. This doesn’t mean there aren’t chemicals present in vaping. One very important chemical is diethylene glycol which seems to be present in vaping and is still a carcinogen. It’s less hazardous but still hazardous,” she said.

Dr Shoemake appeared on today’s episode of Lovin Daily where she discussed the ramifications of smoking and what it takes to stop smoking in an effort to promote the STOPtober Campaign.