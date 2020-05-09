‘Very Risky’ Mask-Wearing Habits Need To Be Avoided, Charmaine Gauci Warns

Wearing a face mask in these COVID-19 times isn’t enough if you’re undoing all that effort with a couple of dangerous habits. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci took some time to touch up on this during today’s press conference, shining a light on some “very risky” practices spotted around Malta.

“Wearing masks or visors is very important… but it’s important to wear the wask properly,” Gauci said.

“We’re sometimes seeing situations where people don’t cover their noses, pulling the mask downwards” the Public Health Superintendent went on. “This is very risky. It’s risky for you, because if you stay touching the mask you might end up contaminating yourself. But it’s also risky for others.”

“When wearing a mask, it’s important to cover the nose, the mouth and the chin.”

“We also need to remember not to stay touching the mask for whatever reason,” Gauci finished.

Malta’s total number of active COVID-19 cases has been on a downward trend for a while, with the current tally now standing at 58.

This followed today’s news that while only one person out of the 1,006 tested in the last 24 hours has come out as positive, there have been eight more recoveries, bringing those up to 427.

The islands eased some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, with non-essential shops being allowed to reopen and the number of people being allowed to congregate in public going up from three to four.

While still a tad early to fully assess, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci today said that the situation seems to be stable despite the recent reopenings.

