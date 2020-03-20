The Green Silver Lining: Msida’s ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality Streak Finally Ends Amidst Mass Coronavirus Quarantines

Thousands of people all around the Maltese Islands have spent most of the past week indoors, with weekends and even public holidays not really meaning much as the nation continues to be eerily empty for a partial lockdown. But while that might sound very dreary, one massive positive side-effect has already emerged.

Monitoring the air quality around Malta has always been a drab task, with orange and red ‘Unhealthy’ alerts routinely showing up for most towns and cities. That seems to have finally changed, though… and all we needed was a global pandemic to force us all indoors.

Up till four months ago, Msida was registering worryingly unhealthy Air Pollution rates of 151. For context, anything over 100 is seen as unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups of the population of which Malta has a lot.

Yesterday, however, the busy valley-town registered a recording-breaking score of 14.

“Nature decided it needed a break from humans,” one post sharing the stark contrast between the two figures said.