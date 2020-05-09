‘The Best Gift We Can Give Our Mothers Is Protection’: Charmaine Gauci’s Impassioned Plea Ahead Of Tomorrow

Tomorrow might be a special day for mothers all around the island, but Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has yet again reminded people that it should by no means be a ‘normal’ holiday for Malta.

“I’d like to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, it’s a beautiful day,” Gauci said. “But it’s going to be a different Mother’s Day to what we celebrated last year.”

“I do understand that there are young mothers out there who can celebrate this day with their children,” Gauci continued. “But I also understand that there are mothers who are in elderly care homes, or in their own houses, who cannot be with their children because the current situation does not permit it.”

“It’s important to remember that the best gift we can give our mothers is to continue protecting them and keeping them healthy and strong.”

“Let me reiterate this appeal; let’s protect our mothers and make sure we avoid physical contact, because that way we’d be putting them at more risk,” a visibly emotional Gauci finished, smiling as she wished a happy Mother’s Day to everyone one last time.

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has been on a downward trend for a while, with the current tally now standing at 58.

This followed today’s news that while only one person out of the 1,006 tested in the last 24 hours has come out as positive, there have been eight more recoveries, bringing those up to 427.

The islands eased some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, with non-essential shops being allowed to reopen and the number of people being allowed to congregate in public going up from three to four.

While still a tad early to fully assess, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci today said that the situation seems to be stable despite the recent reopenings.

