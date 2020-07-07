One Fourth Of All Of Malta’s COVID-19 Swabs Were The Same People Being Retested

Over 100,000 swab tests have been carried out in Malta ever since COVID-19 landed on our shores earlier this year… but how many different people were actually tested? Well, as should’ve been expected, that number is less.

Answering a parliamentary question by Claudette Buttigieg yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne broke down Malta’s total of swab tests, which till then stood at 102,394.

Out of the total 102,394 swabs, the number of different individuals who have been tested is actually 75,852… which means a fourth of all tests were people returning for another test.

In fact, 10,027 people – about one in every 10 – were swabbed twice.

Meanwhile, 2,513 people were swabbed three times, 870 were swabbed four times, 429 were swabbed five times, 228 were swabbed six times, 158 were swabbed seven times, 60 were swabbed eight times and 44 were swabbed nine times.

Finally, 47 people were swabbed 10 times or more.

And while no specific details on who these people are were given, it is to be expected that some of these repeated swabs were for vulnerable people, those who had vulnerable people living with them, people who had to continue going to their workplace during the pandemic, people who needed to travel around or out of Malta, and of course healthcare workers.