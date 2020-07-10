No New COVID-19 Patients And Two Recoveries As Malta’s Active Cases Now Only Seven

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta now only has seven active cases of COVID-19, after the island registered zero new patients of the virus and two more recoveries.

A total of 775 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday’s 809.

Yesterday, Malta’s active cases finally dropped to single digits for the first time in months, following two more recoveries and one new local, sporadic case.

Meanwhile, the Saħħa Facebook page confirmed that the average length of recovery of the virus in Malta is 16 days.

