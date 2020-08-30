د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Man Sheds 40kg During COVID-19 Pandemic And Is Now Motivating Others On Their Weight-Loss Journey

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

While some of us have been sitting at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this Maltese man used his spare time to shed close to 40kgs in weight in just five months.

Through hard work and determination, Christopher, known to many as Christopher il-Kabocc, dropped from 165kg to 126kg and his transformation photos make him look like a completely different man…

Every journey starts with a single step, and for Christopher, it was literally that.

“I first started walking but when I got down to 138kg, I started going to the gym too,” he told Lovin Malta.

“I used to walk for 15 minutes and lose my breath but now I can do up to five hours,” he said.

Over a period of five months, Christopher repurposed and refined his diet and workout regime according to his goals, and every time he hit a milestone, he would share it with his 31,000 followers on his Facebook group, some of which are now following in his footsteps.

@christopherilkaboccweight loss journey ##determination #m#otivation #go#als♬ Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

“I went to a nutritionist but stopped straight away. I decided to do it my own way and stuck to my diet,” he said.

“I have a group chat to help people who are obese make a change to their life. I’m not a nutritionist, I don’t understand any of that stuff and I don’t tell them what to do. I just show them what I do, what I eat and how many calories I burn.”

With il-Kabocc motivating them, many have already lost weight.

“A lot of people are in distress like I was and want to make a change. I want to help and motivate them,” he said.

Although il-Kabocc has done remarkably well for himself thus far, his journey is far from over as he hopes to drop down to a slim 95kgs.

“I’m going to do a 24-hour diet, I’ll get down to 120kg soon,” he said.

And nothing is going to stop him…

 

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Oxford University Vaccine Could Be Available By 3rd November As Human Trials Well Underway

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK