Maltese Man Sheds 40kg During COVID-19 Pandemic And Is Now Motivating Others On Their Weight-Loss Journey

While some of us have been sitting at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this Maltese man used his spare time to shed close to 40kgs in weight in just five months. Through hard work and determination, Christopher, known to many as Christopher il-Kabocc, dropped from 165kg to 126kg and his transformation photos make him look like a completely different man…

Every journey starts with a single step, and for Christopher, it was literally that. “I first started walking but when I got down to 138kg, I started going to the gym too,” he told Lovin Malta. “I used to walk for 15 minutes and lose my breath but now I can do up to five hours,” he said. Over a period of five months, Christopher repurposed and refined his diet and workout regime according to his goals, and every time he hit a milestone, he would share it with his 31,000 followers on his Facebook group, some of which are now following in his footsteps.

“I went to a nutritionist but stopped straight away. I decided to do it my own way and stuck to my diet,” he said. “I have a group chat to help people who are obese make a change to their life. I’m not a nutritionist, I don’t understand any of that stuff and I don’t tell them what to do. I just show them what I do, what I eat and how many calories I burn.” With il-Kabocc motivating them, many have already lost weight. “A lot of people are in distress like I was and want to make a change. I want to help and motivate them,” he said. Although il-Kabocc has done remarkably well for himself thus far, his journey is far from over as he hopes to drop down to a slim 95kgs. “I’m going to do a 24-hour diet, I’ll get down to 120kg soon,” he said. And nothing is going to stop him…

