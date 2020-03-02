Most Advanced HIV Treatment Available Is ‘Coming To Malta In The Coming Months’

New treatment for HIV-positive patients, the most advanced treatment on the market, will be made available to HIV-positive patients in Malta in the coming months, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar has confirmed.

Following talks with the Ministry of Health, Cutajar confirmed that patients who are HIV-positive will have access to the most advanced HIV treatments on the market in the coming months.

In 2019, 73 people in Malta tested positive for HIV. These figures come from an increase in population, more people using the GU clinic services to test for sexual diseases and more awareness of the importance of regular checks.

“Without a doubt, prevention is always better than treatment. The following weeks we are planning to launch a national campaign to raise awareness on sexual health, for people to take necessary precautions to reduce risks of contracting diseases like HIV,” she said.

Anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, who has unprotected sex can contract and transmit HIV.