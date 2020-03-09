Malta’s Coronavirus Experts Warn Wearing Masks Out Of Hospital Can Actually Be Counterproductive

Wearing face masks outside a clinical setting can actually be counterproductive against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Maltese health experts have warned.

“The ECDC [European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control] doesn’t recommend masks for use outside a clinical setting,” Prof. Michael Borg, infection control officer at Mater Dei, told a press conference.

“First of all, some people are wearing masks over the chins, which may look good but which doesn’t cover the nose and mouth. However, even if you wear it properly, it will bother you after you after a few minutes and you’ll end up touching it, which means you’ll actually end up touching your mouth and nose more often.”

“Our most important advice to citizens is to wash your hands properly and regularly.”