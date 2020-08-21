Malta Reports 36 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 52 Recoveries After Announcement Of New Virus-Related Death
Malta registered 36 new cases of COVID-19 along with 52 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases down to 682.
This all comes after a new death relating to the virus was announced earlier this morning, this comes after 84 days of absolutely no fatalities from COVID-19.
Today’s cases will be discussed further by the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci in the coming minutes on a live stream from the saħħa Facebook page.
A total of 2445 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours putting the total amount at 168,793.
This puts the total amount of COVID-19 cases that Malta has seen since March at 1,546.
