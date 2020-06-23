د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers No New COVID-19 Cases For Second Consecutive Day

Another good 24 hours for Malta have just been registered as far as COVID-19 goes, with no new cases being reported for a second consecutive day.

Albeit a small milestone spanning only 48 hours, the beginning of this week has been the most hopeful as far as new COVID-19 numbers go since the arrival of the pandemic on our shores all the way back in March.

Meanwhile, one new recovery was noted, which means the nation’s total active cases is now 38.

There were 927 test swabs conducted in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday’s particularly low total of 464.

What do you make of these numbers?

