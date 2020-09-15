Malta Registers 49 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 41 Recoveries As Active Cases Reach 507

Malta has registered 49 new cases and 41 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 507. Today’s new cases come after 1,666 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight decrease from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that 14 cases were family relatives of previously-known cases, one was a work colleague of a previous patient, one case was a direct contact of another case, two cases were imported and another three cases were from social gatherings.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,454 cases and 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

