Malta Registers 43 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 30 Recoveries

Malta has registered 43 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 399. Today’s new cases come after 2,094 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight increase from yesterday’s amount.

Details on the new active cases are going to be revealed during the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s press conference on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page, Saħħa.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,247 total cases.

