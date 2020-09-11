د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Registers 43 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 30 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 43 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 399. Today’s new cases come after 2,094 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight increase from yesterday’s amount.

Details on the new active cases are going to be revealed during the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s press conference on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page, Saħħa.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,247 total cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, September 11, 2020

What do you think of these numbers?

READ NEXT: 'They Targeted My Children': Ħamrun Councillor And Lawyer Harassed Because She Represents Migrants

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK