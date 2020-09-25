د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 31 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 70 Recoveries As Active Cases Reach 639

Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 31 new cases and 70 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 639. Today’s new cases come after 2,545 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight increase from yesterday’s amount.

The details of this week’s cases will be announced by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly press briefing at 12:30 on the official Health Ministry Facebook page.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,929 cases in total and 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with the last death being announced just a few minutes ago.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov |
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, September 25, 2020

What do you think of these numbers?

Comments
