Malta Registers 22 New Patients Of COVID-19 And 37 Recoveries As Active Cases Decrease To 428

Malta’s Health Authorities have announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 together with 37 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 428.

Today marks the eighth day of Malta registering more recoveries than new cases each day resulting in a decrease in active cases.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases six were found to be family members of previously-known cases, three were work colleagues of previous COVID-19 patient and one case was a contact from a social gatherings whilst one was a direct contact of another positive patient and one was imported.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 2,067 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, slightly more than yesterday.

As such, the total number of overall cases is now 1931 with a total of 1490 recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 02•09•2020

