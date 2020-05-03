د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE Q&A With Charmaine Gauci On #CovidCalls Tomorrow – Submit Your Questions Now

She’s become a household name and a national hero and tomorrow she’ll be appearing on Lovin Malta’s show #CovidCalls to answer all the questions you might have.

That’s right. This is your chance to get the answers you’re looking for from Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci who will be interviewed on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page live at 5pm tomorrow.

If you have any questions on Malta’s fight against COVID-19 or the loosening of measures which come into force tomorrow, submit them below right now.

