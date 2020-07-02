Back To Zero! No New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Malta As Two More Patients Recover

Another day of no new COVID-19 cases in Malta has arrived, following yesterday’s singular positive case and seven recoveries.

Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered, bringing the country’s current active cases down to 13.

892 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, down from the previous day’s 1,135.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malta so far still stands at 671.

Following today’s numbers, the island’s current R0 has been calculated to be less than 0.4.