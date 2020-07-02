د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Back To Zero! No New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Malta As Two More Patients Recover

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Another day of no new COVID-19 cases in Malta has arrived, following yesterday’s singular positive case and seven recoveries.

Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered, bringing the country’s current active cases down to 13.

892 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, down from the previous day’s 1,135.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malta so far still stands at 671.

Following today’s numbers, the island’s current R0 has been calculated to be less than 0.4.

What do you make of this news?

READ NEXT: City Car Overturns At Tal-Balal Roundabout

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK