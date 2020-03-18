د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

540 Care Workers At Maltese Old People’s Homes Will Live At Work To Ensure Minimal Contact With Outside World

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

For the next three weeks, 540 care workers will live at work at eight residential homes to minimise risk of exposure of COVID-19 for its residents.  

“CareMalta thanks its incredible team who have put themselves forward out of their own free will for the best interest of the residents’ safety,” an issued statement read.

“Everything has already been set up to ensure the best continuation of care and level of service we can deliver. We believe this measure will lower the risk of having our residents exposed to the virus.”

This comes following government’s directives to cease all visits for residents last week.

Thank you care workers of Malta who dedicate their lives to protecting our most vulnerable. 

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: WATCH: Pedestrians Narrowly Avoid Collapse Of St Julian’s Road That Neighbours Excavation Site

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK