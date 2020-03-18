540 Care Workers At Maltese Old People’s Homes Will Live At Work To Ensure Minimal Contact With Outside World

For the next three weeks, 540 care workers will live at work at eight residential homes to minimise risk of exposure of COVID-19 for its residents.

“CareMalta thanks its incredible team who have put themselves forward out of their own free will for the best interest of the residents’ safety,” an issued statement read.

“Everything has already been set up to ensure the best continuation of care and level of service we can deliver. We believe this measure will lower the risk of having our residents exposed to the virus.”

This comes following government’s directives to cease all visits for residents last week.

Thank you care workers of Malta who dedicate their lives to protecting our most vulnerable.