14 New COVID-19 Patients As Malta’s Active Cases Now 199

There have been 14 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Malta over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Today’s cases are five related to a Paceville cluster, three who are family members of previously-known cases and the rest all sporadic. Most of the patients hadn’t gone to work when symptomatic.

Despite it being a Sunday, yesterday was another busy day of testing, with 1,438 swabs being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were no recoveries, meaning the island’s total current active cases now stand at 199.