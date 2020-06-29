Grandmother Willow Or Treebeard? This Maltese Olive Tree’s Personified Features Make It Seem Like Something Out Of A Fairytale Movie

If you ever needed a reminder that trees are living things too then these photos will just about it do it. One old olive tree residing in a Maltese home is shaped and warped in a way that it looks like something out of a Disney movie.

“When we first bought it I saw an old man’s happy smiling face on the trunk of the tree. Now it looks so real that I almost hear him laughing at me. Do you see him too?” said the tree’s owner Liz Vella on a gardening Facebook group. The online community was quick to point out the tree’s features – likening to a fairytale film or Harry Potter movie.

And the more we look at it, the more defining features we see… and honestly, this is what Grandmother Willow from Pocahontas would look like in real life!