Got A Spare Voucher? These Maltese Companies Are Sending COVID-19 Coupons To Charities

Malta-based companies Sigma Foundation and Forestals are teaming up with Facebook group RUBS to send unused red government vouchers to charities in need.

Got a spare voucher laying around? Here’s how you can put it to good use.

The team behind this initiative has compiled a few easy-to-follow steps to make it easier for you to take part.

Put your red government vouchers in an envelope Write ‘Sharing is Caring’ on said envelope Send it over to any Forestals outlet

All the vouchers collected will be distributed to local NGOs to help feed those in need.