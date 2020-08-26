Got A Spare Voucher? These Maltese Companies Are Sending COVID-19 Coupons To Charities
Malta-based companies Sigma Foundation and Forestals are teaming up with Facebook group RUBS to send unused red government vouchers to charities in need.
Got a spare voucher laying around? Here’s how you can put it to good use.
The team behind this initiative has compiled a few easy-to-follow steps to make it easier for you to take part.
- Put your red government vouchers in an envelope
- Write ‘Sharing is Caring’ on said envelope
- Send it over to any Forestals outlet
All the vouchers collected will be distributed to local NGOs to help feed those in need.
Sharing is Caring. Put your food vouchers to good use!
Sigma Foundation, together with Forestals and RUBS/Salott have…
Posted by Keith Marshall on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
The first organisation to benefit from this incentive will be Fondazzjoni Sebħ which looks to house children in need and domestic abuse survivors.
Keith Marshall, a co-founder of this initiative, said that whilst the red vouchers can be used at most eateries on the island, restaurants providing offers on the coupons will be earmarked.
For more information about this initiative, get in touch with Keith or Luke on 99471813 and 99825177 respectively.