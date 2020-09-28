Giorgia Mae Hyped And Sporting Big Smile On First Day Back At School

A number of schools reopened earlier today and Giorgia Mae couldn’t have been more excited to put on her uniform and get back into class with her friends and teachers.

The prime minister’s daughter can be seen in her uniform and with a big smile on her face as she got ready for the first day of school, almost seven months after they were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This morning Giorgia Mae woke up excited for the first day of the new scholastic year,” Lydia Abela said on a Facebook post.

“Like all children in Malta and Gozo, she has been absent from school for six months and is therefore looking forward to reuniting with her friends and continuing to learn from our dedicated teachers,” she said.

While state and church schools have delayed their reopening, some private schools opted to open today and the feedback received so far has been generally positive with parents eager to get their children back into education.

However, the Union of Professional Educators has already criticised the setup in state institutions as characterised by “chaos” and “panic”.

Tag a parent