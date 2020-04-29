Get Hyped! The Final Voting Stage For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Opens Tomorrow At 11am

You nominated, we counted and now the results are finally in. We have our final nominees for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards. It wasn’t an easy choice, nor an easy task with over 25,000 nominations, but we’re down to the elite few. 108 of Malta’s most talented, from photographers to chefs and fashion designers to influencers, made it through – and for that alone, they deserve a round of applause.

But the biggest challenge lies ahead. Six nominees will go head-to-head in each of the 18 categories for the final round of voting this Thursday and we can’t wait to see how it all pans out. The next phase of voting begins this Thursday at 11am and we need you. More importantly, those who you voted for need you because you’ll be the ones that decide who receives the prestigious SMA award.