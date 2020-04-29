د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Get Hyped! The Final Voting Stage For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Opens Tomorrow At 11am

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

You nominated, we counted and now the results are finally in. We have our final nominees for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards.

It wasn’t an easy choice, nor an easy task with over 25,000 nominations, but we’re down to the elite few.

108 of Malta’s most talented, from photographers to chefs and fashion designers to influencers, made it through – and for that alone, they deserve a round of applause.

But the biggest challenge lies ahead.

Six nominees will go head-to-head in each of the 18 categories for the final round of voting this Thursday and we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

The next phase of voting begins this Thursday at 11am and we need you.

More importantly, those who you voted for need you because you’ll be the ones that decide who receives the prestigious SMA award.

If you’re unfamiliar with what’s up for grabs, here’s a quick recap of what’s on offer brought to you by our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online!

This is the biggest social media event to hit the island ever so make sure you are a part of it and cast your vote come this Thursday.

Tag someone who needs to be aware of this

READ NEXT: Malta’s Hairdressers May Be Closed, But This Cruelty-Free, Eco Hair Treatment Will Ease The Pain

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK