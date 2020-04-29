Get Hyped! The Final Voting Stage For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Opens Tomorrow At 11am
You nominated, we counted and now the results are finally in. We have our final nominees for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards.
It wasn’t an easy choice, nor an easy task with over 25,000 nominations, but we’re down to the elite few.
108 of Malta’s most talented, from photographers to chefs and fashion designers to influencers, made it through – and for that alone, they deserve a round of applause.
But the biggest challenge lies ahead.
Six nominees will go head-to-head in each of the 18 categories for the final round of voting this Thursday and we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.
The next phase of voting begins this Thursday at 11am and we need you.
More importantly, those who you voted for need you because you’ll be the ones that decide who receives the prestigious SMA award.
If you’re unfamiliar with what’s up for grabs, here’s a quick recap of what’s on offer brought to you by our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online!
- Miss Selfridge – Best Fashion Designer/Stylist
- Malta Public Transport – Best Environmental Impact Award
- RE/MAX – Most Inspiring Person
- Prince / Princess – Best Pet
- Table In – Best Eatery
- Time to Eat – Best Chef/Baker
- Blexr – Best Sportsperson
- Manouche – Best Artist/Illustrator
- Browns – Best Musical Act/Video
- Island Talent Agency – Best Instagrammer
- Adore More – Best TV/Radio Host
- Business Labs – Best Influencer
- Mothercare – Best Mummy/Daddy Influencer
- Yellow – Best App/Innovation
- BPC – Best Social Media Cause/Online Community
- MPS – Best Youtuber
- VSQUARED – Best Tik Toker
- Te Fit-Tazza – Best Photographer/Videographer
This is the biggest social media event to hit the island ever so make sure you are a part of it and cast your vote come this Thursday.