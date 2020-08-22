This Maltese Game Lets You Fight COVID-19 From The Comfort Of Your Home

Dying to kick COVID-19’s ass? Well, one Maltese IT advisor developed his own game where you can give the virus a virtual beat down and stop it from spreading in a hospital.

Fight Virus, released this week, is an HTML5 game where you have to stop the spread of the virus by clicking on contaminated areas in the hopes that doctors and nurses can speed up patient recovery.

“At the moment, the number of global COVID-19 cases are slowly rising. As we go back towards measures that limit the spread, I decided to start working on Fight Virus to help raise awareness about the current situation.”

The game is free to play on laptop, mobile and tablet – making it the perfect quarantine minigame.

