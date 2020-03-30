‘OMG!’: Maltese Illustrator’s ‘Incredible’ Comic Book Tribute To Video Games Gets Massive Shout-Out

Anyone who’s ever played more than a couple of hours’ worth of video games can tell you that working for Rockstar Games is a pretty big deal. Pair that with getting a massive shout-out by an award-winning Naughty Dog writer, and you’ve got a recipe for geeky Nirvana.

Maltese illustrator Mark Scicluna has been making waves in the local and international scenes for a decade now, going from MCAST graphic design lecturer to a Senior Illustrator at the insanely popular Rockstar Games (that’s the guys behind Bully, Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto) in a matter of a couple of years.

Scicluna’s designed political card games, in-game artwork, cult online series and literally everything in between. His latest work to be showered with kudos, however, is a passion project of his that speaks to everyone’s inner gamer.

In an online series published on his website, Scicluna shared “a selection of comic book covers inspired by some of my favourite video game franchises”.

As wide-ranging as it is colourful (and accurate AF), the series features everything from Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon to Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, reimagined as retro comic book covers from yesterdecade.