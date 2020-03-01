Clear For Takeoff! Malta International Airport Will Be Playable In Latest Edition Of Popular Flight Simulator Game

Widely popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulator will feature every airport in the world, including Malta’s International Airport.

Last week, Asobo Studio (the game’s creator) announced that the 2020 edition of Flight Simulator will feature ‘all airports on Earth’ including 37,000 manually edited airports…

Which led us to the logical conclusion that gamers will now be able to take off and late at Malta International Airport.

We can’t imagine the game developers had much trouble manually editing Malta’s airport from real satellite pictures, given that it is about two kilometers long and has only one runway, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless.

In addition to a familiar Maltese aesthetic, airplane enthusiasts will also experience accurate and real taxiways and parking spots, creating a true and authentic MIA experience and putting your flying skills to the ultimate test.

Now, instead of spending hundreds of thousands of euros on academics, aspiring Air Malta pilots can look to Flight Simulator to get all their training done!

