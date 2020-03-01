د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Clear For Takeoff! Malta International Airport Will Be Playable In Latest Edition Of Popular Flight Simulator Game

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Widely popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulator will feature every airport in the world, including Malta’s International Airport.

Last week, Asobo Studio (the game’s creator) announced that the 2020 edition of Flight Simulator will feature ‘all airports on Earth’ including 37,000 manually edited airports…

Which led us to the logical conclusion that gamers will now be able to take off and late at Malta International Airport.

We can’t imagine the game developers had much trouble manually editing Malta’s airport from real satellite pictures, given that it is about two kilometers long and has only one runway, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless.

In addition to a familiar Maltese aesthetic, airplane enthusiasts will also experience accurate and real taxiways and parking spots, creating a true and authentic MIA experience and putting your flying skills to the ultimate test.

Now, instead of spending hundreds of thousands of euros on academics, aspiring Air Malta pilots can look to Flight Simulator to get all their training done!

Tag a pilot

READ NEXT: Repubblika And Chill: 7 Spooky Series To Binge Watch This Friday The 13th

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK