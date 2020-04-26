From Symphonic Goth Metal To Contemporary Jazz, Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians This Week

Malta has just confirmed zero new cases of the coronavirus which means the end is nigh. Soon enough non-essential retail stores will open and Malta’s bustling music scene will be able to flourish again. In anticipation of what will be a grand reopening of everything, here are the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians to get you hyped for what’s to come.

1. Nadine Axisa – Iż-Żmien Għaddej Having re-imagined iconic Maltese tunes in the format of contemporary jazz, local musician Nadine Axisa released her second album Il-Ħoss tal-Għabex featuring The Greenfield’s Iż-Żmien Għaddej. Nadine’s sonic interpretation of the song is impressive enough but the music video that accompanies it adds another layer of texture to the song and its overall message.

2. Where It’s Att – Thunder What better way to ride the wave of success than to stick to a formula you know works best. G-House duo Where It’s Att brought it all with their latest track ‘Thunder’ which follows from the group’s most popular release to date, The Rain. Thunder encompasses much of the same sonic elements as The Rain, with its signature, bass-driven drops, and follows a tried and tested formula that has become the bread and butter of Where It’s Att.

3. Chris Birdd – Press Send (feat. Tree Thomas & Sean Quincy) Chris Birdd has got us in the mood to slide into some DMs with his latest single and he has California’s Tree Thomas and Malta’s very own Sean Quincy to thank for it. The Maltese rapper takes a step back in his latest track and lets his transcontinental network take the reigns on ‘Press Send.’ The track is the fine work of Birdd, Enigma and Tree who worked together while Birdd was out getting creative in LA.

4. Ivié Skies – The High Song If you’re someone that likes to stick to musical genres than Ivié Skies isn’t for you. The musician’s first single ‘The High Song’ is an eclectic mix of everything that starts with Lo-Fi, indie rap to trap breakdowns and wailing guitar solo – a truly refreshing and chill piece that takes you by surprise midway through.

5. Rising Sunset – De MysteriumTenebris (Album Teaser) Symphonic gothic metal act Rising Sunset are only a couple of weeks away from releasing their latest album ‘De MysteriumTenebris’ and have decided to tease their fanbase with a 4-minute snippet of various songs from the album. Exciting stuff to come for Malta’s metal scene, to say the least.

6. Damaged & Co. – Broken Fields Maltese heavy metal act Damaged & Co.’s latest single is a melodic barrage of heavy and power metal with a symphonic touch – a mix of subgenres that the band blends together as a result of their eclectic six-piece. Broken Fields is a potent track with a lot of shining qualities, from musical composition to vocal melodies and production. Not to mention the fact that it is accompanied by a well-made music video.

BONUS: Micimago’s Impromptu 55 Seconds Improv Not a new song per se but Micimago absolutely rips on this impromptu 55-second track in which he uses just a Novation launchpad, a keyboard, his voice and his ability to manipulate musical samples to create one fire beat.